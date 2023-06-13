Loaded Weapon - Precise.Power.Domination

Share · View all patches · Build 11455543 · Last edited 13 June 2023 – 07:06:09 UTC by Wendy



Unleash a whirlwind of firepower with the new Loaded Weapons, each weapon comes loaded with powerful modifications, ensuring you're always prepared for whatever challenge comes your way.

Below is the full details of the weapons:

Loaded R870 MCS MOD

The Loaded R870 MCS MOD is a highly customized shotgun featuring a range of attachments that significantly enhance its firepower. With increased muzzle velocity, extended magazine capacity, and improved stability, this weapon delivers devastating close-quarters combat performance.

[table]

[tr]

[td]Damage[/td]

[td]90[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Weight[/td]

[td]9[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fire Rate[/td]

[td]78[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Accuracy[/td]

[td]16[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Recoil[/td]

[td]84[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Range[/td]

[td]1050[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Max Ammo[/td]

[td]8[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Remaining Ammo[/td]

[td]24[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Loaded AT-22

The Loaded AT-22 is a high-performance firearm that boasts an arsenal of meticulously engineered modifications, significantly augmenting its firepower and effectiveness. With an array of integrated enhancements, this weapon delivers unparalleled power, making it a formidable choice for any mission or engagement.

[table]

[tr]

[td]Damage[/td]

[td]36[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Weight[/td]

[td]8[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fire Rate[/td]

[td]300[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Accuracy[/td]

[td]67[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Recoil[/td]

[td]23[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Range[/td]

[td]3750[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Max Ammo[/td]

[td]30[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Remaining Ammo[/td]

[td]90[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Loaded G18

The Loaded G18 is a formidable firearm with a series of meticulously crafted modifications that significantly enhance its firepower. From enhanced muzzle velocity to a reinforced grip for improved control, this upgraded variant of the G18 delivers unparalleled performance in any combat situation.

[table]

[tr]

[td]Damage[/td]

[td]39[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Weight[/td]

[td]4[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fire Rate[/td]

[td]250[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Accuracy[/td]

[td]73[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Recoil[/td]

[td]30[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Range[/td]

[td]2400[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Max Ammo[/td]

[td]15[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Remaining Ammo[/td]

[td]30[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Set Effect

[table]

[tr]

[th]Set Items[/th]

[th]Stamina[/th]

[th]Exp[/th]

[th]GP[/th]

[th]Speed[/th]

[th]Firerate[/th]

[th]Reload Speed[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2[/td]

[td]25%[/td]

[td]8%[/td]

[td]8%[/td]

[td]4%[/td]

[td]3%[/td]

[td]8%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]3[/td]

[td]30%[/td]

[td]10%[/td]

[td]10%[/td]

[td]7%[/td]

[td]5%[/td]

[td]15%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

