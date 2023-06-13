Patch 0.8.5.0 - Achievements, Ogshee and many changes!

This patch [u]adds the following:[/u]
- 10 Steam achievements! =)
- A new enemy: the Ogshee (Ogre banshee) which can use magic to block projectiles, making undead attacks more challening and can make melee units very useful.
- A way to see how much sunlight reaches a tile, because plants will now require sunlight as well as the right temperature to grow! (Tooltips related to this has been created as well.)
- Mushrooms can be researched and then planted to provide an option for underground farming.
- Charcoal kilns research and building!
- Stone balconies!
- Fog can appear on cool nights/mornings. This is currently only a visual addition.
- You can now view the relevant skill at the work priority menu.
- Adds glittering effects to new events to make them more noticeable. Events which might need reminding (someone is in guard mode or strict mode) will glitter now and then as a reminder.
This patch [u]changes the following:[/u]
- Greatly improves performance related to searching through storages, which could cause massive lags when colonies become big.
- Plants will grow in the middle of the day instead of at night. Trees will be blocked by ground directly above them.
- Temperature will go down one level at night, so warm days will have cool nights, for example.
- You can now edit existing scrap bills.
- When moving a cart units will not try to use ladders. When giving orders to move carts the closest path will be clearly displayed, guiding the player.
- You can now hold CTRL to select multiple units in lists.
- Spiders will produce new webs.
- Guard icons will always be displayed at the relevant grid, not at the players current, for better communication.
- When dropping abundant resources when building, an icon will show a yellow line, indicating that the item will be automatically allowed in a while. (This is because abundant resources are often required for nearby similar buildings.)
- If standing guard with a ranged weapon, their current range will be clearly displayed.
- Fixed units not finding new targets when given a specific one. Also clearly shows specific targets, as well as current "normal" target, if the unit is selected.
- If viewing walkable grid, selected unit will show their current paths.
- Last level of "Digging for sanctuary" will have a guiding arrow as well.
- When selected, art will show the item title (Like "Fine copper statue") also.
- Tool tips are not only display top center, but at different position so the player doesn't learn to ignore them.
- When aggressive, an icon will appear over animals.
- Undead attacks will be incrementally deadlier the longer a settlment has existed.
- Dismantling option will appear on the Stairs/Storage menu as well.
- When the game is paused, the relevant GUI area will be bright red to help players notice.
- Projectiles will hit better at higher game speeds.
- Units hiding will be a subevent, to remind players.
- If a caravan is entering a prefab which has been removed, it will spawn a small building and a random group of human, instead of crashing.
- If a unit can not find any food (even though food exists) and can not find a place to rest, the unit will "feel stuck" and automatically go into strict mode, awaiting further orders.
This patch [u]fixes the following:[/u]
- Settlers trying to go to bed while bleeding.
- Units will not try to dismantle balconies, stairs or ladders while directly on them.
- "Not enoug resources"/"Not specific item" messages being spammed.
- Tunic showing the wrong amount of material needs in crafting menu.
- Storage items having the same "unique" id, causing weird issues like move orders not being carried out correctly.
- Hunting skill increasing for no apparent reason.
- Mining orders not being accessible even though they clearly are.
- Units being stuck busy yet doing nothing.
- Many crashes have been fixed as well.
- Units not looking for enemies when sitting down.
- Units having fires arrow despite braziers not being lit.
- Steam screenshots not being registered.
- Boss events disappearing before the boss is slain.
- Sanctuary-shrine being set active for no apparent reason.
- Undead units stuttering very slowly.
- Traders/Players cannot afford an item despite having the coin.
- Repair drawbridges work order disappearing when loading a game.
I think that is it for now. Phew. As always: a billion thanks for all the bug reporting, all your patience and kind words and great feedback! I have a few QoL stuff planned and some other "minor" stuff which might be added this week or the next. Should there be any pressing matters: I stand very ready for a hot fix!
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
Also: A special thanks to Oreo-belt25 who provided loads of bug reports which lots of info and shared many of his save files! <3
