Patch 0.8.5.0 - Achievements, Ogshee and many changes!

This patch [u]adds the following:[/u]

10 Steam achievements! =)

A new enemy: the Ogshee (Ogre banshee) which can use magic to block projectiles, making undead attacks more challening and can make melee units very useful.

A way to see how much sunlight reaches a tile, because plants will now require sunlight as well as the right temperature to grow! (Tooltips related to this has been created as well.)

Mushrooms can be researched and then planted to provide an option for underground farming.

Charcoal kilns research and building!

Stone balconies!

Fog can appear on cool nights/mornings. This is currently only a visual addition.

You can now view the relevant skill at the work priority menu.

Adds glittering effects to new events to make them more noticeable. Events which might need reminding (someone is in guard mode or strict mode) will glitter now and then as a reminder.

This patch [u]changes the following:[/u]

Greatly improves performance related to searching through storages, which could cause massive lags when colonies become big.

related to searching through storages, which could cause massive lags when colonies become big. Plants will grow in the middle of the day instead of at night. Trees will be blocked by ground directly above them.

Temperature will go down one level at night, so warm days will have cool nights, for example.

You can now edit existing scrap bills.

When moving a cart units will not try to use ladders. When giving orders to move carts the closest path will be clearly displayed, guiding the player.

You can now hold CTRL to select multiple units in lists.

Spiders will produce new webs.

Guard icons will always be displayed at the relevant grid, not at the players current, for better communication.

When dropping abundant resources when building, an icon will show a yellow line, indicating that the item will be automatically allowed in a while. (This is because abundant resources are often required for nearby similar buildings.)

If standing guard with a ranged weapon, their current range will be clearly displayed .

. Fixed units not finding new targets when given a specific one. Also clearly shows specific targets , as well as current "normal" target, if the unit is selected.

, as well as current "normal" target, if the unit is selected. If viewing walkable grid, selected unit will show their current paths.

Last level of "Digging for sanctuary" will have a guiding arrow as well.

When selected, art will show the item title (Like "Fine copper statue") also.

Tool tips are not only display top center, but at different position so the player doesn't learn to ignore them.

When aggressive, an icon will appear over animals.

Undead attacks will be incrementally deadlier the longer a settlment has existed.

Dismantling option will appear on the Stairs/Storage menu as well.

When the game is paused, the relevant GUI area will be bright red to help players notice.

Projectiles will hit better at higher game speeds.

Units hiding will be a subevent, to remind players.

If a caravan is entering a prefab which has been removed, it will spawn a small building and a random group of human, instead of crashing.

If a unit can not find any food (even though food exists) and can not find a place to rest, the unit will "feel stuck" and automatically go into strict mode, awaiting further orders.

This patch [u]fixes the following:[/u]

Settlers trying to go to bed while bleeding.

Units will not try to dismantle balconies, stairs or ladders while directly on them.

"Not enoug resources"/"Not specific item" messages being spammed.

Tunic showing the wrong amount of material needs in crafting menu.

Storage items having the same "unique" id, causing weird issues like move orders not being carried out correctly.

Hunting skill increasing for no apparent reason.

Mining orders not being accessible even though they clearly are.

Units being stuck busy yet doing nothing.

Many crashes have been fixed as well.

Units not looking for enemies when sitting down.

Units having fires arrow despite braziers not being lit.

Steam screenshots not being registered.

Boss events disappearing before the boss is slain.

Sanctuary-shrine being set active for no apparent reason.

Undead units stuttering very slowly.

Traders/Players cannot afford an item despite having the coin.

Repair drawbridges work order disappearing when loading a game.

I think that is it for now. Phew. As always: a billion thanks for all the bug reporting, all your patience and kind words and great feedback! I have a few QoL stuff planned and some other "minor" stuff which might be added this week or the next. Should there be any pressing matters: I stand very ready for a hot fix!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias

Also: A special thanks to Oreo-belt25 who provided loads of bug reports which lots of info and shared many of his save files! <3