Grim Realms update for 13 June 2023

Patch 0.8.5.0 - Achievements, Ogshee and many changes!

Patch 0.8.5.0 - Achievements, Ogshee and many changes!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch [u]adds the following:[/u]

  • 10 Steam achievements! =)
  • A new enemy: the Ogshee (Ogre banshee) which can use magic to block projectiles, making undead attacks more challening and can make melee units very useful.
  • A way to see how much sunlight reaches a tile, because plants will now require sunlight as well as the right temperature to grow! (Tooltips related to this has been created as well.)
  • Mushrooms can be researched and then planted to provide an option for underground farming.
  • Charcoal kilns research and building!
  • Stone balconies!
  • Fog can appear on cool nights/mornings. This is currently only a visual addition.
  • You can now view the relevant skill at the work priority menu.
  • Adds glittering effects to new events to make them more noticeable. Events which might need reminding (someone is in guard mode or strict mode) will glitter now and then as a reminder.

This patch [u]changes the following:[/u]

  • Greatly improves performance related to searching through storages, which could cause massive lags when colonies become big.
  • Plants will grow in the middle of the day instead of at night. Trees will be blocked by ground directly above them.
  • Temperature will go down one level at night, so warm days will have cool nights, for example.
  • You can now edit existing scrap bills.
  • When moving a cart units will not try to use ladders. When giving orders to move carts the closest path will be clearly displayed, guiding the player.
  • You can now hold CTRL to select multiple units in lists.
  • Spiders will produce new webs.
  • Guard icons will always be displayed at the relevant grid, not at the players current, for better communication.
  • When dropping abundant resources when building, an icon will show a yellow line, indicating that the item will be automatically allowed in a while. (This is because abundant resources are often required for nearby similar buildings.)
  • If standing guard with a ranged weapon, their current range will be clearly displayed.
  • Fixed units not finding new targets when given a specific one. Also clearly shows specific targets, as well as current "normal" target, if the unit is selected.
  • If viewing walkable grid, selected unit will show their current paths.
  • Last level of "Digging for sanctuary" will have a guiding arrow as well.
  • When selected, art will show the item title (Like "Fine copper statue") also.
  • Tool tips are not only display top center, but at different position so the player doesn't learn to ignore them.
  • When aggressive, an icon will appear over animals.
  • Undead attacks will be incrementally deadlier the longer a settlment has existed.
  • Dismantling option will appear on the Stairs/Storage menu as well.
  • When the game is paused, the relevant GUI area will be bright red to help players notice.
  • Projectiles will hit better at higher game speeds.
  • Units hiding will be a subevent, to remind players.
  • If a caravan is entering a prefab which has been removed, it will spawn a small building and a random group of human, instead of crashing.
  • If a unit can not find any food (even though food exists) and can not find a place to rest, the unit will "feel stuck" and automatically go into strict mode, awaiting further orders.

This patch [u]fixes the following:[/u]

  • Settlers trying to go to bed while bleeding.
  • Units will not try to dismantle balconies, stairs or ladders while directly on them.
  • "Not enoug resources"/"Not specific item" messages being spammed.
  • Tunic showing the wrong amount of material needs in crafting menu.
  • Storage items having the same "unique" id, causing weird issues like move orders not being carried out correctly.
  • Hunting skill increasing for no apparent reason.
  • Mining orders not being accessible even though they clearly are.
  • Units being stuck busy yet doing nothing.
  • Many crashes have been fixed as well.
  • Units not looking for enemies when sitting down.
  • Units having fires arrow despite braziers not being lit.
  • Steam screenshots not being registered.
  • Boss events disappearing before the boss is slain.
  • Sanctuary-shrine being set active for no apparent reason.
  • Undead units stuttering very slowly.
  • Traders/Players cannot afford an item despite having the coin.
  • Repair drawbridges work order disappearing when loading a game.

I think that is it for now. Phew. As always: a billion thanks for all the bug reporting, all your patience and kind words and great feedback! I have a few QoL stuff planned and some other "minor" stuff which might be added this week or the next. Should there be any pressing matters: I stand very ready for a hot fix!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

Also: A special thanks to Oreo-belt25 who provided loads of bug reports which lots of info and shared many of his save files! <3

