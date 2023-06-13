 Skip to content

EFGH Escape from Garbage House update for 13 June 2023

EFGH　Escape from Garbage house 1.0100

Share · View all patches · Build 11455513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Implemented the ending.
Made the collider smaller to go to the jail in the police car, Player fixes to scene 2 level
Removed glitch (A*)) that allows P and T to place and erase objects

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2399121 Depot 2399121
