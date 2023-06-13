 Skip to content

安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 13 June 2023

Release BUG fix 2023-06-13

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Fixed the name of one of the forest maps so that it can load normally
  2. Added numerical reference for body adjustment
  3. Adjusted the activity range of the Night castle level

