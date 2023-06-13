New map, fixes and improvements

Next update is here bringing new drift map.
Here's what's new to this update:
New
- Added a new desert drift circuit map
- Added challenges for the new drift circuit
Improved:
- Action Drift Camera is improved. It now follows the car in more physically based way and the weird rotation at low speed is removed
- Other small improvements
Fixed
- Fixed score in Free Drift mode not accumulated correctly
- Fixed Mini Map in touge track
- Wheels spin too fast in reverse gear
- Other small fixes
Changed files in this update