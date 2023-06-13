 Skip to content

The Drift Challenge update for 13 June 2023

New map, fixes and improvements

The Drift Challenge update for 13 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Next update is here bringing new drift map.

Here's what's new to this update:

New

  • Added a new desert drift circuit map
  • Added challenges for the new drift circuit

Improved:

  • Action Drift Camera is improved. It now follows the car in more physically based way and the weird rotation at low speed is removed
  • Other small improvements

Fixed

  • Fixed score in Free Drift mode not accumulated correctly
  • Fixed Mini Map in touge track
  • Wheels spin too fast in reverse gear
  • Other small fixes

