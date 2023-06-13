[Maintenance] Scheduled Maintenance Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 11455212 · Last edited 13 June 2023 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

We plan on having a scheduled maintenance for content updates.

<Maintenance Schedule>

June 14th 05:00 - 08:00 (UTC+0)



<Event>

Throne of the Goddess Event Dungeon (June 14th After Maintenance - July 5th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)



How to Enter

Players can receive the 'Throne of the Goddess Event Dungeon Entry Ticket' via mailbox daily. Players can consume the ticket to enter the Event Dungeon

Reward



Goddess' Box contains various rewards

Hero's Bullion

2 Titles acquired from 'Throne of the Goddess' Event Dungeon



Epic Title: 'Keeper of the Throne'



Legendary Title: '(True) Keeper of the Throne'

Epic Title: 'Keeper of the Throne' Legendary Title: '(True) Keeper of the Throne' 2 Monster Cards acquired from 'Throne of the Goddess' Event Dungeon



Throne Lancer Monster Card



Throne Control System Monster Card

Throne of the Goddess Update Celebration Event (June 14th After Maintenance - July 5th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)

Attendance Log



Players can acquire rewards by logging in for 30 minutes daily for 15 days.

Players can acquire Throne of the Goddess Box, [All-In-One] Throne of the Goddess, [Special All-In-One] Throne of the Goddess, and other various rewards.



Throne of the Goddess Box: Throne of the Goddess Event Dungeon Entry Ticket, Natal Ring, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, GP Random Prop Reset Form, 1,000,000 GP Coupon, Single Property Scroll (Lv.85), and other rewards on varied rates.



[All-In-One] Throne of the Goddess Box: Throne of the Goddess Event Dungeon Entry Ticket, Natal Ring, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, and GP Random Prop Reset Form.



[Special All-In-One] Throne of the Goddess Box: Throne of the Goddess Event Dungeon Entry Ticket, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, GP Random Prop Reset Form, and Single Property Scroll (Lv.85).

Login Event (UTC+0)



Monday ~ Friday: Throne of the Goddess Event Dungeon Entry Ticket x2

Saturday ~ Sunday: Throne of the Goddess Event Dungeon Entry Ticket x5

Mission

Players can clear 1st, 2nd, 3rd Weekly Missions and receive weekly rewards.

Players can clear 5 missions weekly totaling to 15 missions.

Weekly resets will happen every Wednesday at 09:00 (UTC+0).

The missions can be found in the Event Mission tab in the Mission Page.

Players can acquire Throne of the Goddess Event Dungeon Entry Ticket, Premium GC Club, GP Random Prop Reset Form, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, and other various items by clearing the missions.

(1) Week 1~3 Missions and Rewards

Defeat Throne Lancer in Throne of the Goddess 3 Times: Throne of the Goddess Event Dungeon Entry Ticket x3

Clear Throne of the Goddess With 60 or Less Hits: Throne of the Goddess Event Dungeon Entry Ticket x3

Clear Throne of the Goddess 5 Times: Premium GC Club (1 Day)

Clear Throne of the Goddess 10 Times: GP Random Prop Reset Form x1

Clear Throne of the Goddess 15 Times: Advanced Rune Summon Chest x20

Buff Event (July 1st - July 5th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)

EXP+30% in Dungeons, GP+30% from All Modes

Illusion of Memory, Certain Hero Dungeons, Event Dungeons, and other Certain Dungeons are excluded.

Excluded Event Dungeons: The Crucible, Sanctum of Destruction, Wizard's Labyrinth, Berkas' Lair, Tower of Disappearance, Land of Judgment, Nightmare Circus, Monster Train 301, Hungry Pets' Revolt, Moonlight Village, Angry Bosses, Talin's Revenge, King Slime Land, Throne of the Goddess, Dimension Door, Trial Forest, and Trial Tower

<Shop Items>

Solar Desert Seal Breaker Coordi (June 14th After Maintenance - July 5th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)

Elysion Coordi (June 14th After Maintenance - July 5th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)



<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

Pet Balance

Project Requiem & Project Siren

Increased the damage of last attack

Growth Improvements

Added [Phantom Phoenix Equipment Select Box] Upgrade to Hero's Bullion Shop

Players can acquire [Phantom Phoenix Equipment Select Box] x1 for the current character by consuming 6 [Phantom Phoenix Fragment] in the [Upgrade] tab of [Hero's Bullion Shop]. Added a Place of Acquisition for [Phantom Phoenix Fragment]

Players can dismantle [Phantom Phoenix Equipment] to acquire 1 [Phantom Phoenix Fragment]. Players will receive the same amount of fragments regardless of the grade of the equipment.

Players will no longer receive [Alcubrium] from dismantling [Phantom Phoenix Equipment]. Changed the Upgrade of [Iron Dragon Outfit Box] in Hero's Bullion Shop

Players will receive the box for the current character if they crafted [Iron Dragon Outfit Box] in [Hero's Bullion Shop].

Other Improvements

Fixed a bug where sometimes the tornado would appear from both sides of stage 2 in Ra Canyon

Fixed a bug where World Map Another World Icon appears in front of Mission UI under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug where players could not progress through Dimension's End on Hard Difficulty under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug where players did not receive Limit Breaker Mission if the player achieves Level 85 through Daily Repeat Mission reward EXP (Players who had logged back in or moved their servers had received the mission normally.)

Fixed a bug where Jin's Monster Train Attendant's Uniform Set item effect was missing

Fixed a bug where Edel's skin tone would change when Mad Tea Party Pants were equipped

Fixed a bug where Amy had an abnormal appearance when certain Coordi Item was equipped

Fixed a bug where previewing certain weapon items in the weapon tab of Cash Shop did not perform the right motion that fits the weapon

Fixed a bug where pet, title, and necklace reinforcement effect would be in display for dungeon cutscenes

Fixed a bug where Hero Collection Achievement Stat would be displayed incorrectly under party member's player information

Improved the purchase of stackable items in Hero's Bullion Shop

Improved item deletion

GP Random Prop Reset Form 15+1 Package Price Change and VP Partial Refund

The initial purpose of this package was to provide 1 bonus Reset Form for every 10 or 15 GP Random Prop Reset Form purchased.

However, when the discount rate was calculated, we found out that the 10+1 package had the best discount rate.

Therefore, the price of GP Random Prop Reset Form 15+1 Package price will be adjusted from 13,500 VP to 13,000 VP.

With the change in price, players who had already purchased the GP Random Prop Reset Form 15+1 Package will receive the price difference as VP based on the number of packages purchased. (1 Package: 500 VP, 10 Packages: 5,000 VP, and on.) Players who had their packages fully refunded will not receive VP.

If the player has had the package in the Cash Inventory during maintenance on June 14th (UTC+0) and still has refund period available, the player will receive the partial VP refund during maintenance on July 5th (UTC+0). If the player goes through the refund after purchase, the player will not receive the partial VP refund.

<Items to be Deleted>

List of Items to be Deleted during maintenance on July 5th (UTC+0)

Throne of the Goddess Event Dungeon Entry Ticket

Goddess' Fragment

Goddess' Box

Throne of the Goddess Box

[All-In-One] Throne of the Goddess Box

[Special All-In-One] Throne of the Goddess Box

We will strive to create the best experience possible.

Thank you.