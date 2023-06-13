The Heat Map update released

Hello controllers!

This update is focused on bug fixes and adding some additional features.

There was a major bug in the previous version - the length of the final approach was ~1NM short, which led to several issues, including a higher number of missed approaches than expected due to the incorrect estimation of the rate of descent.

With this update, existing content can still work but have the following impacts:

For Game Saves : All approach clearances in the saves will be canceled.

: All approach clearances in the saves will be canceled. For Replays : Aircraft might teleport.

: Aircraft might teleport. For Nav Points, Routes, and Procedures: They will not be affected but may need adjustments.

New Game Settings

Initial Time

The initial time and month can be changed in the new game settings panel.

Season Cycle

In the game, the dominant wind directions and wind speeds are determined by month majorly. Wind conditions could be changed rapidly since the month changes every 60 minutes, resulting in a season change every 3 hours.

If you want the wind conditions to be more stable, you can turn off the Season Cycle on the new game settings screen, which will lock the month at the initial month. You can still unlock achievements when the cycle is disabled.

Traffic Heat Map

A traffic heat map can help you to find the busiest area to improve your route design.



A "Radar contact" transmission will be sent when an aircraft enters the area. You can disable the audio and transcript(text) separately on the Menu-Options-Gameplay screen.

Remove the "Display last known position" button on the Layers window.

Added a traffic heatmap.

Added new game settings: Season Cycle, Initial Time, and Initial Month.

A "Radar contact" transmission will be sent when an aircraft enters the area.

Increased the size and duration of the aircraft position hint that appears when instructions are given.

Modified the final approach offsets for LSGS.

The management window will be automatically closed when deploying a radar, custom waypoint, or holding fix.

Made changes to some UI elements and tooltips.

Pressing the escape key with a visible data grid filter would close the entire data grid instead of just the popup.

Default waypoint audio files were not loaded.

Adjusted the runway orders for KLAX, KDEN, KJFK, and EDDF (Applies only to new games).

Incorrect wind conditions in the Los Angeles map.

Radars can be deployed on the water body in the Istanbul map.

The length of the final approach was 1NM short.

Only the first condition was checked when an arrival procedure was set to ANY.

Scrolling didn't respond occasionally.

Replay file information was not displayed on the Load Replay screen.

Thank you all for your support, feedback, and bug report.

If you have questions, suggestions, or bug reports, join the Discord server, or start a new discussion in the Steam community.