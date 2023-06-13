 Skip to content

Instant Frame Mockup update for 13 June 2023

Canvas frames can now be scaled to a lot smaller size

Build 11454750 · Last edited by Wendy

I've made a small update which is to allow the canvas frames to be scaled down to a much smaller size.

