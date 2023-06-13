 Skip to content

Idol Showdown update for 13 June 2023

BETA Hotfix 1.3.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11454603

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fubuki - SSR QCF L/M - Changed properties of lucky version. Will now act identically to the M Oruyanke. However, it will now deal 100 damage (compared to 65 for standard oruyanke)
Fubuki - QCF H - BUGFIX - Resolved issue where you would only get the first hit if performed in the corner.
Korone - QCF H - BUGFIX - Resolved issue where you would only get the first hit if performed in the corner.

