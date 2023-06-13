BETA Hotfix 1.3.6

Fubuki - SSR QCF L/M - Changed properties of lucky version. Will now act identically to the M Oruyanke. However, it will now deal 100 damage (compared to 65 for standard oruyanke)

Fubuki - QCF H - BUGFIX - Resolved issue where you would only get the first hit if performed in the corner.

Korone - QCF H - BUGFIX - Resolved issue where you would only get the first hit if performed in the corner.