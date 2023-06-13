 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pressure Washer update for 13 June 2023

Patch Notes V 1.0.02

Share · View all patches · Build 11454532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixed

  • Stuck on Level 1
  • Remove the debug panel
  • Adjust the level of complete requirement
  • Achievement description adjustment

Improvement

  • Performance improvement on Valve Index

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2426801 Depot 2426801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link