Settlement Survival update for 13 June 2023

Stable/Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.55.34

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Children's Day Event Ended：

  • Removed the event decoration from schools, boarding schools and academies.
  • Children no longer carry balloons.
  • Children's Day random events will no longer be triggered.
  • The free Maple Seeds will no longer be given in a new game.

UI:

  • Improved the cutscene that shows up after choosing a starting spot.
  • Improved the citizens' death prompt for citizens in multiple abnormal states.

Feature Adjustments:

  • Banks are adjusted to only 1 (those already built in the old saves are not affected).

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

  • Switching Method
    Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select 👉Properties - 👉BETAS, and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
  • Game Saves Compatibility
    In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.
    We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.
  • Warning
    In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community

