June 13th Update Complete

Greetings Commanders.
The update for June 13th, 2023 is complete.
If the update hasn't been applied, please restart the game to apply the update.
- Limited-Time Costume Repeat Package is now available!
The perfect chance to get the limited-time costume!
Don't miss out on the "Volt Bride Package" which includes Rin's Limited-time costume "Volt Bride" and more!
※ Available until June 27th, 2023 01:59 (UTC)
- Surprise Mission & Surprise Campaign #2!
Surprise Mission and Campaign will be running during the Golden Week Event!
Take advantage of the perks to clear the missions and obtain your rewards!
※ Check in-game for the exact schedule for each week.
◇ Surprise Mission
※ Mission Time: Until June 20th, 2023 01:59 (UTC)
※ Mission Details: Clear Daily Quests
└ Mission Rewards: BP Potion x 2 (Clear 10 times), Crystal Fragment x 2 (Clear 20 times), Gacha Coin x 2 (Clear 30 times), 50 Gems (Clear 50 times)
◇ Surprise Campaign
※ Campaign Time: Until June 20th, 2023 01:59 (UTC)
※ Perks
└ Restore 20% of HP upon clearing Taima-Five VR
- Limited-time Costumes returns #2!
3 of the limited-time "June Bride" costume series make a return!
※ Returning Costumes: "Steel Bride" (Annerose), "Lovely Oni Bride" (Kirara), "Eternal Devotion" (Ingrid)
※ Sales Period: Until June 27th, 2023 01:59 (UTC)
- Suspension of cheating users
In order to create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.
The following 60 accounts have been suspended due to disciplinary measures.
If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.
In order to protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.
Stay tuned!
