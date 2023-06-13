 Skip to content

Action Taimanin update for 13 June 2023

June 13th Update Complete

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Commanders.
The update for June 13th, 2023 is complete.
If the update hasn't been applied, please restart the game to apply the update.

  1. Limited-Time Costume Repeat Package is now available!

The perfect chance to get the limited-time costume!
Don't miss out on the "Volt Bride Package" which includes Rin's Limited-time costume "Volt Bride" and more!

※ Available until June 27th, 2023 01:59 (UTC)

  1. Surprise Mission & Surprise Campaign #2!

Surprise Mission and Campaign will be running during the Golden Week Event!
Take advantage of the perks to clear the missions and obtain your rewards!
※ Check in-game for the exact schedule for each week.

◇ Surprise Mission
※ Mission Time: Until June 20th, 2023 01:59 (UTC)
※ Mission Details: Clear Daily Quests
└ Mission Rewards: BP Potion x 2 (Clear 10 times), Crystal Fragment x 2 (Clear 20 times), Gacha Coin x 2 (Clear 30 times), 50 Gems (Clear 50 times)

◇ Surprise Campaign
※ Campaign Time: Until June 20th, 2023 01:59 (UTC)
※ Perks
└ Restore 20% of HP upon clearing Taima-Five VR

  1. Limited-time Costumes returns #2!

3 of the limited-time "June Bride" costume series make a return!

※ Returning Costumes: "Steel Bride" (Annerose), "Lovely Oni Bride" (Kirara), "Eternal Devotion" (Ingrid)
※ Sales Period: Until June 27th, 2023 01:59 (UTC)

  1. Suspension of cheating users

In order to create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.
The following 60 accounts have been suspended due to disciplinary measures.

er_Kid
Swordster
*mander1267025
*
mander6998144
8051550
mander5157778
I

*打两次招呼需要的加我
*
666666666
mander4450356
mander6631967
mander6994732
ssaSigma
***mander9570448

  • El Mei Es Ko
    eAP
    isteer
    zer
    z
    mander5716005

    怪了

    **亿
    tyle
    mander6104136

    **mander7150607
    mander2589909

  • 才多

    shula
    mander8598547
    *e
    *
    mander3594574
    matsuri

    ain
    elsSpupels
    or
    孩子的屁
    ge_Z
    忆思念瘦
    bzehn
    ersnake
    mander9421230
    mander9872770
    *i
    哒哒哒哒QwQ

    **tZER0
    EN
    **mander7580678

If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.

In order to protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.

Stay tuned!

