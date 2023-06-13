Updated NPC visuals, QOL improvements, bug fixes

This update hits across a lot of areas in the game.

Visual updates to lots of different things, plus some quality of life updates from user requests in the community, along with a BIG game engine version update and bug fixes.

I was going to save some of the visual updates for the new biome and monsters I am about to release, but decided to release them in this change instead. :)

v0.7.92

-Big Game Engine version update which updates the navigation, physics, graphics.

-Changed Wild Nested Chickens so they respect the Passive game mode setting and don't attack players.

-Changed Friendly Chicken Nests to not spawn with a egg.

-Adjustments to golem spawning to make it a bit "softer" if the game is in Passive difficulty mode.

-Setup new visual geo variants for npc in village.

-Setup Mermaid Prow on third tier boat

-Fixed a icon bug where contraption icons wouldn't go away when the object was returned to the pool.

-Visual updates to the world map.

-Changed World Map icons so they always show up for islands even after the island has been discovered.

-Update to Hunter Mission text to better tell the player how to find the Roshi island.

-Fixed Ballista not staying on floating docks correctly after a save/load.

-Fixed an issue where revived boats would not float correctly after being destroyed and the game saved/loaded then the boat revived.

-Update to Player death minimap icon logic so it doesn't show up in other zones.

-Reduced the amount of Seagrass needed for walls, floors, roofs, etc.

-Localization updates.

-Fixed an online object pooling issue where resources would not drop correctly in some situations.

-Setup code to handle an issue where the player could become non-kinematic and "fall" out of the ferry.

-Fixed an issue where in online games, a cannon could be destroyed while a player was controlling it, but the player and cannon wouldn't always be reset correctly.