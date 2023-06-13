This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for June 12th, 2023, detailing all the changes that have happened since June 5th, 2023. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

June/July 2023 Condo Contest (Aquarium) - STARTING NOW

Hey everyone!

For June and July the theme for the Condo Contest will be Aquarium!

Your goal will be to build an aquarium (or any other sort of fish habitat), and you can use whatever you would like to do so. Remember that Aquarium Volumes can be purchased at D.I.Y.!

The submission period ends on July 10th, 2023 at 11:59 PM.

Be sure to look at the prizes and follow the rules below!

And don't forget: You can upload your entry to the Steam Workshop for everyone to get a better look at it! If you upload your entry to Workshop, you're welcome to share the link in your post! :)

You can read about the prizes, rules, and how to participate in this contest here.

SDNL: New Game World

Johanna finished all the destructible items for "Frostbite". She also worked on weapons, remodeling the crossbow model, making effects for the magnum pistol, among other weapons.

joshua continued working on weapon models and animations.

Lifeless continued working on "Hinderance", finishing the level layout and the initial art pass.

macdguy finished working on some weapons, setup a explosion and projectile base for other weapons to use, and worked some more on iron sights. He also worked on the grenade launcher, the crossbow, retro gun, minigun, and Egon cannon.

Nuclearxpotato continued working on maps.

Sketchman continued working on weapon prediction.

Wheezwer worked on fake company logos for "Frostbite".

Will continued working on music.

SDNL: Egon Cannon WIP

Condo: Media Players

macdguy worked on improving the Media Players.

Media Players now have Multiple Channels

You can now connect multiple cameras and consoles to the same media player. There is now a new channel system that every TV has built in, once you IO connect other video sources into the media player.

You can switch between channels using the Media Player Remote item (if you have media player admin permission) or by using IO buttons with the SetChannel or NextChannel inputs.

Media Players can now be connected to other Media Players

You can now also connect multiple media players to other media players. Media players can be connected and will have a media repeater channel and will repeat the same video as the connected TV and be in sync with what is being displayed.

Miscellany

macdguy fixed third person animations.

madmijk continued working on MIDI support.

Third Person Animation Bug Fix (Before/After)





Wrap It Up

That about covers everything that happened since June 5th, 2023 at PixelTail Games.

