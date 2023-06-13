 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Puzzle Compound update for 13 June 2023

June 12th Patch Release

Share · View all patches · Build 11453935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

After receiving some feedback, we’ve made a few updates to Puzzle Compound.

Changelog

  • Added additional color options for the Wild Wild West and Escape to Athelay maps.
  • Fixed an issue where you could get stuck next to the crashed wagon in the Wild Wild West map.
  • Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the Excalibur achievement to not be sent.
  • Fixed an issue with one of the glass panes in the Forgotten Castle map floating inside one of the chests.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1611291 Depot 1611291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link