June 12th Patch Release

Hello everyone,
After receiving some feedback, we’ve made a few updates to Puzzle Compound.
Changelog
- Added additional color options for the Wild Wild West and Escape to Athelay maps.
- Fixed an issue where you could get stuck next to the crashed wagon in the Wild Wild West map.
- Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the Excalibur achievement to not be sent.
- Fixed an issue with one of the glass panes in the Forgotten Castle map floating inside one of the chests.
Changed files in this update