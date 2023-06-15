 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CounterAttack update for 15 June 2023

Small patch 1.0.8r373

Share · View all patches · Build 11453783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed network syncronization issue which sometimes prevented hosting new games
Fixed Custom Game button size being way too small

Changed files in this update

CounterAttack Windows Depot 451601
  • Loading history…
CounterAttack Mac Depot 451602
  • Loading history…
CounterAttack Linux Depot 451603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link