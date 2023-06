Share · View all patches · Build 11453768 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 02:26:11 UTC by Wendy

『BRIGHT TRACER』was updated to ver1.0.2

latest version details are below.

【Functionality Update】

1:Pressing the Esc. key now opens the Pause menu.

2:The (Go Back)option can be accessed by the (Esc.)key as well as the (Backspace)key on the following screens:

-Credits

-Settings

-Stage Selection

-Dialogue

We look forward to your continued support.