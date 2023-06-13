Update #78 - Ver. 0.7.8b - 23

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Neue RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3665405726570530367
Alte RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113
Fixes
Other problems fixed [FIXED]
The character turned into a dog when you had the companion with you and got out of the car. This has now been fixed. [FIXED]
Changes
- Languages revised [CHANGES]
- German
- Turkish
- Swedish
- Finnish
- Dutch
- Danish
- Russian
- Chinese (simplified)
- Spanish
- French
New
- Transportation options: Vehicle and horse locations are now saved. [NEW]
- Lost Island has been reworked and fallen trees have been removed from the roads to allow driving. [NEW]
