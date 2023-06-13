 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 13 June 2023

Update #78 - Ver. 0.7.8b - 23

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Neue RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3665405726570530367
Alte RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed [FIXED]

  • The character turned into a dog when you had the companion with you and got out of the car. This has now been fixed. [FIXED]

Changes

  • Languages revised [CHANGES]
  • German
  • Turkish
  • Swedish
  • Finnish
  • Dutch
  • Danish
  • Russian
  • Chinese (simplified)
  • Spanish
  • French

New

  • Transportation options: Vehicle and horse locations are now saved. [NEW]
  • Lost Island has been reworked and fallen trees have been removed from the roads to allow driving. [NEW]
