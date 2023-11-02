WE ARE LIVE! ⚔️

Dear fellow adventurers and defenders of Fahrul’s freedom,

We will keep this short and sweet, no doubt, right now you all you want to be doing now is playing For The King II, and we can’t wait for you to experience the game for yourselves.

Rest assured that at this very moment, there are thirteen people in a room in Vancouver eagerly watching the game come alive, following with keen interest your first steps into the re-imagined world of Farhul.

Thank you for trust, passion, support and appreciation while we have been crafting For The King II, we could not have done it without you.

While this feels for us like the end of a long journey, it is actually just the beginning. We will be working tirelessly over the coming days and weeks to release fixes, patches and updates as we receive your feedback. Whilst we have tested the game as thoroughly as possible to deliver a seamless experience, there is no match for hundreds of thousands of players putting the game through its paces in a live environment. Please do let us know what you think, either in our Discord or via in-game reports by pressing ‘F1’.

We are here, we are listening and we will be learning how to evolve and improve the game with every passing second that the game is live.

For The King II is already three times as large as For The King was when we launched, and we are already working on major content updates that we will be releasing in the coming months. We plan to bring significant free updates to the game to expand the world and provide new game modes to enjoy solo or with your friends, as well as frequent and significant paid expansions that will provide new adventures, items, weapons and classes to enjoy.

It has taken us many years to bring For The King II to you, but the adventure is only just beginning…

