icpaint update for 13 June 2023

Update version 1.0.9

13 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[new feature] You can now add or remove control points after drawing a brush stroke with the "Curve brush" tool.
[new feature] Added a new transformation algorithm in the "Perspective transform" command (Type B).

