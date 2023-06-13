[new feature] You can now add or remove control points after drawing a brush stroke with the "Curve brush" tool.
[new feature] Added a new transformation algorithm in the "Perspective transform" command (Type B).
icpaint update for 13 June 2023
Update version 1.0.9
