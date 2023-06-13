Fixed a bug that prevented stores from buying and purchasing at a price above the lower limit of favorability
Set the TV youtube player to 3 in the first chapter, because the pruning video stops the screen
Fixed the time setting of the permission to watch TV in Fukano house.
Doubled the time of permission to watch TV
EFGH Escape from Garbage House update for 13 June 2023
EFGH Escape from Garbage house 1.0025
Fixed a bug that prevented stores from buying and purchasing at a price above the lower limit of favorability
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update