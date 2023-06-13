 Skip to content

EFGH Escape from Garbage House update for 13 June 2023

EFGH　Escape from Garbage house 1.0025

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that prevented stores from buying and purchasing at a price above the lower limit of favorability
Set the TV youtube player to 3 in the first chapter, because the pruning video stops the screen
Fixed the time setting of the permission to watch TV in Fukano house.
Doubled the time of permission to watch TV

