The Druid - Hotfix (June 13th 2023)

Hey, dear players. We've stumbled across a few minor issues that we skipped during our last patch. We've fixed them in this upgrade. We hope those issues didn't disturb your playing sessions.

Fixed an issue with the upgrades not being properly displayed (neither the name nor the description).

Fixed an issue where the player would become stuck performing the Cast animation while using certain upgrades.

We apologize for the inconveniences those issues may have caused you all.