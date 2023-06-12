 Skip to content

The Druid update for 12 June 2023

The Druid - Hotfix (June 13th 2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 11453412

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, dear players. We've stumbled across a few minor issues that we skipped during our last patch. We've fixed them in this upgrade. We hope those issues didn't disturb your playing sessions.

  • Fixed an issue with the upgrades not being properly displayed (neither the name nor the description).
  • Fixed an issue where the player would become stuck performing the Cast animation while using certain upgrades.

We apologize for the inconveniences those issues may have caused you all.

