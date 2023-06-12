Photography, Remote Warnings and More!

Major changes:
- You can take up to 3 photographs per tornado, closer photos of more intense tornadoes results in higher pay. The amount earned per photograph decreases, so take your shots wisely!
- You can now remotely "dial-in" to sound the siren in a town, the first call costs $1000, the second costs $5000 and every subsequent call costs $10000
- Doomsday gamemode has been added: you start with one tornado on the map that always follows you, every 30 seconds another tornado spawns - how many rounds can you survive?
- Realistic wind direction is now an option - cells will spawn in the south west corner of the map and move generally NE with the mean wind, right-moving cells generally produce stronger tornadoes
Minor changes:
- There is a random offset when you reset your vehicle to help with situations where you are stuck
- EAS tones have been replaced
- Jumping now works (space)
- Mouse remaining visible after applying settings has been fixed
- Truck now reacts to tornadoes even if you aren't inside of it
- A few fences have been added to the map, more to come
- Distance from probe display has been fixed
- Floating sirens have been fixed
Changed files in this update