Tornado: Research and Rescue update for 12 June 2023

Photography, Remote Warnings and More!

Build 11453391

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major changes:

  • You can take up to 3 photographs per tornado, closer photos of more intense tornadoes results in higher pay. The amount earned per photograph decreases, so take your shots wisely!
  • You can now remotely "dial-in" to sound the siren in a town, the first call costs $1000, the second costs $5000 and every subsequent call costs $10000
  • Doomsday gamemode has been added: you start with one tornado on the map that always follows you, every 30 seconds another tornado spawns - how many rounds can you survive?
  • Realistic wind direction is now an option - cells will spawn in the south west corner of the map and move generally NE with the mean wind, right-moving cells generally produce stronger tornadoes

Minor changes:

  • There is a random offset when you reset your vehicle to help with situations where you are stuck
  • EAS tones have been replaced
  • Jumping now works (space)
  • Mouse remaining visible after applying settings has been fixed
  • Truck now reacts to tornadoes even if you aren't inside of it
  • A few fences have been added to the map, more to come
  • Distance from probe display has been fixed
  • Floating sirens have been fixed

