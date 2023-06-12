Tweaks aimed towards high fps issues

People are getting better gpu's over time, so very high fps are starting to create some issues.

I've decided to still keep the framerate free by default. But the game then has no fps-breakes, other than

100% the gpu. This can affect the physics systems, and perhaps some other issues as well.

Granite Gash and Hypothermia waste will display a info message if >280 fps.

The message is telling what to do if movement bugs out, due to limits of the Unreal 4 physics engine.

Realisticly, this probably happens at >500 fps.

The start menu will also give a similar message if > 280 fps is detected.

The start screen will also display the current fps in the corner. It should inform the player to clamp the framerate if the value is way over what the monitor can display.

In the settings menu, the most common fix for graphical and mouse allignement issues are permanently displayed as a tips.

Moved a blocking volume in Ravenfen. It was possible to get stuck behind it.

The doppelganger will return to origin location if it should fall through the landscape.

This is extremely unlikely, but it was good to include it in this update.