Update notes for build version 2.0! 06/12/2023

Change Log for Just Drive A Lil. Build Version 2.0

<|> UI <|>

Start Screen

-Added Text "Build Version 2.0".

-Added Text, "(Press (A) or LMB).

-Replaced Background preview video with updated video.

-Resized Company Logo.

-Resized Game Logo. Repositioned to the top left corner.

-Replaced button png.

-Resized font.

-Added hovering animation.

-Added background color to png.

-Png background color gradient changes to green When hovered,

gradient resets to yellow when not hovered.

Main Menu <|>

-Replaced Background preview video with updated video.

-Removed Proxy Animation.

-Removed Logo/Car Animation.

-Removed Main Menu Text.

-Added Ticker: Made to give the player hints on how to play the game and

information about future version releases.

-Replaced button png.

-Resized font.

-Added hovering animation.

-Added background color to png.

-Png background color gradient changes to green When hovered,

gradient resets to yellow when not hovered.

-Png background color gradient changes to green When hovered,

gradient resets to red when not hovered for start screen button.

-Added new Menu Special Thanks.

-added see-saw animation to text.

-Added (Play Game) text above Toy Box button.

Toy Box <|>

-Repositioned Choose Track button

-Replaced button png for Back, Start Race and Choose Track button.

-Resized font.

-Added Text, "New Tracks Coming Soon:

-Pumpkin Row

-Autumn Alley

-Snow Valley

-Added hovering animation.

-Added background color to png to each button.

-Png background color gradient changes to green When hovered,

gradient resets to yellow when not hovered.

-Png background color gradient changes to green When hovered,

gradient resets to red when not hovered for Back button.

Choose Track <|>

-Replaced button png for Back and all track buttons.

-Resized font.

-Changed Close text to Back Text

-Added hovering animation.

-Added background color to png.

-Png background color gradient changes to green When hovered,

gradient resets to yellow when not hovered.

-Png background color gradient changes to green When hovered,

gradient resets to red when not hovered for Back button.

-Added 3 New racing tracks with coming soon text layered on top of them.

Credits <|>

-Removed "A FT Gamers Game" Text and game logo

-Repositioned Game Developer, Music and Voice Acting Text To the middle.

-Repositioned Rio the dev andLady Psyren text.

-Repositioned Back button

-Changed Close text to Back text.

-Repositioned "in Memory of Marcus L." to bottom middle.

About <|>

-Replaced button png.

-Added hovering animation.

-Added background color to png.

-Png background color gradient changes to green When hovered,

gradient resets to red when not hovered for Back button.

How to Play <|>

-Replaced button png for Back and all buttons.

-Resized font.

-Changed Close text to Back Text

-Added hovering animation.

-Added background color to png.

-Png background color gradient changes to green When hovered,

gradient resets to yellow when not hovered.

-Png background color gradient changes to green When hovered,

gradient resets to red when not hovered for Back button.

Keyboard Menu <|>

-Replaced button png.

-Added hovering animation.

-Added background color to png.

-Png background color gradient changes to green When hovered,

gradient resets to red when not hovered for Back button.

GamePad <|>

-Replaced button png.

-Added hovering animation.

-Added background color to png.

-Png background color gradient changes to green When hovered,

gradient resets to red when not hovered for Back button.

Pause Menus <|>

-Replaced button png for Back and all buttons.

-Resized font.

Thanks For Playing <|>

-Replaced button png.

-Added hovering animation.

-Added background color to png.

-Png background color gradient changes to green When hovered,

gradient resets to red when not hovered for Back button.

-Repositioned Proxy model

-Repositioned Green Text closer to the left.

Building Track Screen <|>

-Replaced button png.

-Added hovering animation.

-Added background color to png.

-Png background color gradient changes to green When hovered,

gradient resets to yellow when not hovered.

-Added Text, "(Press (A) or LMB).

<|> New Menu <|>

-Created Special Thanks Menu.

-To show thanks to those who contribute to the project at that time.

-Added 2 names to the list

<|> Racing Opponents <|>

-Reduced speed of formula racing car to normal speed to give the player

an equal change to come in first.