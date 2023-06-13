There are now difficulty settings in the options menu! Please see this update for more details.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1789050/view/3650777268682185856
Fuchian Chronicles update for 13 June 2023
Difficulty settings added!
There are now difficulty settings in the options menu! Please see this update for more details.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update