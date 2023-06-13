 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fuchian Chronicles update for 13 June 2023

Difficulty settings added!

Share · View all patches · Build 11453050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There are now difficulty settings in the options menu! Please see this update for more details.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1789050/view/3650777268682185856

Changed files in this update

Fuchian Chronicles Content Depot 1789051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link