Hotfix 1.0.3

Bug fixes
- Fixed audio stuttering and glitches. Added option for "Audio quality". By "default" it causes a small delay and removes glitches. If you selecting "High" it making delay as small as possible, but can cause glitches.
- Partly fixed shooting unavailability before music break;
- Fixed scalable text in settings;
- Fixed reset to default in scope settings;
- Fixed number of players in map description;
Balance
- Rocket Launcher splash damage increased from 250 то 400;
- Melee damage decreased from 33 to 25;
- Abilities cooldown increased for Sound Punch and Circle Damage from 4 to 6 seconds;
UI improvements
- Added other players to statistics in the profile;
- Added message that says last matches statistics updated;
- Now system messages and messages from players displayed differently;
- Now in map and track selection arrows "<" and ">" are clickable.
Changed files in this update