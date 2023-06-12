 Skip to content

BlasterBeat update for 12 June 2023

Hotfix 1.0.3

BlasterBeat update for 12 June 2023

Hotfix 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fixed audio stuttering and glitches. Added option for "Audio quality". By "default" it causes a small delay and removes glitches. If you selecting "High" it making delay as small as possible, but can cause glitches.
  • Partly fixed shooting unavailability before music break;
  • Fixed scalable text in settings;
  • Fixed reset to default in scope settings;
  • Fixed number of players in map description;

Balance

  • Rocket Launcher splash damage increased from 250 то 400;
  • Melee damage decreased from 33 to 25;
  • Abilities cooldown increased for Sound Punch and Circle Damage from 4 to 6 seconds;

UI improvements

  • Added other players to statistics in the profile;
  • Added message that says last matches statistics updated;
  • Now system messages and messages from players displayed differently;
  • Now in map and track selection arrows "<" and ">" are clickable.

