- fixed grab whip not moving the full distance to the item
- added auto aiming whip and blaster for closest enemy in sights
- tuned scorched canyon micro levels for variety and brevity
- disabled gliding while grounded
- fixed gravity shifting sometimes not being available while still being able to jump from the ground
- fixed enemy detection lines staying visible after killing
Unification update for 12 June 2023
2023.06.12.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
