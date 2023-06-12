 Skip to content

Unification update for 12 June 2023

2023.06.12.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed grab whip not moving the full distance to the item
  • added auto aiming whip and blaster for closest enemy in sights
  • tuned scorched canyon micro levels for variety and brevity
  • disabled gliding while grounded
  • fixed gravity shifting sometimes not being available while still being able to jump from the ground
  • fixed enemy detection lines staying visible after killing

Changed files in this update

