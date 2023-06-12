 Skip to content

Poly Bridge 3 update for 12 June 2023

Patch 1.0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is focused on improving the Gallery.

  • Faster video compression
  • Higher quality video for replays that are shared online
  • Faster back-end for quicker video loading

Thank you for playing Poly Bridge 3!

