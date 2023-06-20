Chapter 1 Update

- Fixed floating Bron head.
- Fixed 1006 Decal not looking good.
- Fixed Huggy Statue collision.
- Fixed electrical connector being grabbed by two hands.
- Fixed red hand being grabbable before finishing animation.
- Fixed grates showing void.
- Fixed white lines on different places.
- Blocked MakeAFriend to make sure the player doesn't fall into the void.
- Fixed duplicated VHS by spamming E.
- Fixed code door having lock sound and able to open after correct code.
- Fixed models clipping outside glass in MakeAFriend.
- Fixed skip VHS button not disappearing.
- Fixed movable objects having glitchy textures.
- Added subtitles for German, Italian, French, Russian and Portuguese.
- Added game language option for German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Russian which changes UI, assets and voices (only Spanish and Portuguese).
- Changed Brightness setting to only have an effect in game.
- Changed how Power Room key appears.
- Fixed Checkpoints not letting the player move.
- Added Skip option for Security VHS.
- Fixed Volume raises by its own when dying or loading game.
- Fixed Resolution setting not working properly.
- Fixed Make a Toy bug where you could pick-up CatBee through the glass tube.
- Faster loading times.
- Improved stability and performance.
- Added skybox (there's a factory outside!)
- Fixed electrical connectors duplicating sounds.
- Fixed color grading changing in Security area.
- Fixed Poppy hallway ceiling.
- Fixed Huggy spotlights not turning on properly.
- Power Room door closes until puzzle competition.
- Fixed Poppy's Hallway lamps not having correct lighting.
- Fixed seam line on Poppy's room light.
- Fixed Power Room electrical door handle physics.
- Fixed reflections on all the map.
- Fixed safe spot in Huggy vent chase.
- Fixed audio not playing back when volume set down to 0.
- Blocked fence when Huggy sequence starts.
- Fixed alignment of Poppy Hallway wall.
- Fixed Theater door having weird interactions with the environment.
- Fixed stairs of Machine Room where it allowed the player to go through them.
- Fixed double doors clipping through walls.
- Fixed Power Room door instantly closing after loading checkpoint and interacting with it.
- Fixed changing textures based on player distance.
- Fixed catwalk supports collision.
- Fixed levers pull interactions on Make a Friend.
- Added shader cache.
- Fixed particles not showing.
- Added extendo hand rope shadow.
- Fixed player getting stuck in falling bridges after ending of Huggy sequence.
- Fixed eye clipping through machine in Make a Friend.
- Added alignment on Grabpack hand extension.
- Slowed bobbing animation of Player.
- Changed Make a Friend machine's font.
- Fixed hand getting stuck at the moving catwalk in Make a Friend.
- Fixed vent doors and grates collisions.
- Fixed floating decal in Storage.
- Floating plane in ToyScanner is no longer visible.
- Corrected collision of broken Toy Machine in Make a Friend.
- Fixed hand getting stuck in movable catwalk.
- Fixed load stutter on Make a Friend.
- Fixed FOV and Mouse Sensitivity not saving.
