Poppy Playtime update for 20 June 2023

Chapter 1 Update

Build 11452646

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed floating Bron head.
  • Fixed 1006 Decal not looking good.
  • Fixed Huggy Statue collision.
  • Fixed electrical connector being grabbed by two hands.
  • Fixed red hand being grabbable before finishing animation.
  • Fixed grates showing void.
  • Fixed white lines on different places.
  • Blocked MakeAFriend to make sure the player doesn't fall into the void.
  • Fixed duplicated VHS by spamming E.
  • Fixed code door having lock sound and able to open after correct code.
  • Fixed models clipping outside glass in MakeAFriend.
  • Fixed skip VHS button not disappearing.
  • Fixed movable objects having glitchy textures.
  • Added subtitles for German, Italian, French, Russian and Portuguese.
  • Added game language option for German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Russian which changes UI, assets and voices (only Spanish and Portuguese).
  • Changed Brightness setting to only have an effect in game.
  • Changed how Power Room key appears.
  • Fixed Checkpoints not letting the player move.
  • Added Skip option for Security VHS.
  • Fixed Volume raises by its own when dying or loading game.
  • Fixed Resolution setting not working properly.
  • Fixed Make a Toy bug where you could pick-up CatBee through the glass tube.
  • Faster loading times.
  • Improved stability and performance.
  • Added skybox (there's a factory outside!)
  • Fixed electrical connectors duplicating sounds.
  • Fixed color grading changing in Security area.
  • Fixed Poppy hallway ceiling.
  • Fixed Huggy spotlights not turning on properly.
  • Power Room door closes until puzzle competition.
  • Fixed Poppy's Hallway lamps not having correct lighting.
  • Fixed seam line on Poppy's room light.
  • Fixed Power Room electrical door handle physics.
  • Fixed reflections on all the map.
  • Fixed safe spot in Huggy vent chase.
  • Fixed audio not playing back when volume set down to 0.
  • Blocked fence when Huggy sequence starts.
  • Fixed alignment of Poppy Hallway wall.
  • Fixed Theater door having weird interactions with the environment.
  • Fixed stairs of Machine Room where it allowed the player to go through them.
  • Fixed double doors clipping through walls.
  • Fixed Power Room door instantly closing after loading checkpoint and interacting with it.
  • Fixed changing textures based on player distance.
  • Fixed catwalk supports collision.
  • Fixed levers pull interactions on Make a Friend.
  • Added shader cache.
  • Fixed particles not showing.
  • Added extendo hand rope shadow.
  • Fixed player getting stuck in falling bridges after ending of Huggy sequence.
  • Fixed eye clipping through machine in Make a Friend.
  • Added alignment on Grabpack hand extension.
  • Slowed bobbing animation of Player.
  • Changed Make a Friend machine's font.
  • Fixed hand getting stuck at the moving catwalk in Make a Friend.
  • Fixed vent doors and grates collisions.
  • Fixed floating decal in Storage.
  • Floating plane in ToyScanner is no longer visible.
  • Corrected collision of broken Toy Machine in Make a Friend.
  • Fixed hand getting stuck in movable catwalk.
  • Fixed load stutter on Make a Friend.
  • Fixed FOV and Mouse Sensitivity not saving.

