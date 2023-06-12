Test version hotfix 4.9.12 #RutonyChat

On 7tv, there have been changes to the API. Therefore, updates are required to support their new API.

Unfortunately, the issue with the YouTube quota is still not resolved. All the necessary information has already been sent to support, you need to stupidly wait for their verdict.

This version is intended for review and is not final. May contain (almost certainly) errors and flaws. Exclusively for testing new functionality.

How to install the test version:

https://vk.com/topic-106628872_36323429?post=13000

► #Twitch. Fixed support for 7tv emoticons for the channel. Fixed a program crash with severe site overload when Twitch forcefully requires a reconnect.

► #Youtube. Since the YouTube quota issue is not clear how long it will last. As a result of the search for workarounds, a partial processing of YouTube was made. It was possible to greatly reduce the delay, to literally 1 second delay. Fixed several already broken mechanisms, for example, moderation. Most likely, YouTube will undergo strong changes in the next updates, changes in the connection principle in order to get rid of the quota as much as possible, because of which the site does not work well.

► Update the main components of the program to the latest available versions. Important. Changes in the intricacies of writing scripts are possible. Since the engine has also been updated.

► Labels designer. Added new labels for the List of participants in the game queue (new DLC, Game queue, the DLC itself is almost ready, news about it will appear later).

► Other minor changes.