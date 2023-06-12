Fixes:
- Ogroid Threat Quest from Captain Monet in Marshdale fixed.
- Crafting Enchanted Staroak Bow should work.
- ImbuedDemonhideHood is now properly craftable.
- Tiny house teaser ending added back in.
Added:
- Woodworking Bench added to Ardholm by the blacksmith.
- Currency Exhange added to Ardholm.
- All Elemental spawns now have backup spawns like the ones we tested that worked.
- Fishermen added around Irumesa for profession training and as a vendor.
- New spawnpoint in the northern and middle part of WL.
- Serpent meat now has a food recipe.
- T5 Task for Gathering and Crafting added but will troubleshoot for issues after patch is pushed.
- Dungeon Quest for Seething Brood.
- Dungeon Quest for Lair of the Exiles.
Balance and Adjustments:
- Greater Water Elementals no longer heal themselves.
- Air Elementals reduced difficulty.
- Minor Rinthistle Potion now heals 80 Mana like the tooltip says.
- Demon Heart stackable to 100.
- We are trying out a Caravan interval of 15m for all tradeposts.
Announcement regarding server merges with detailed information coming on Thursday, we will also include some adjustments regarding the Roadmap after feedback from the community.
-Team Gellyberry
