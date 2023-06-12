[NEWS] 2.0.8 patch release available!

New features:
- Add DLC button on toolbar Temporarly disabling protect datas in export standalone Reseting time events when changing a state of an object Update default cameras Y offset for being 8px height (centered for hero) Move camera closer to hero when camera facing wall or mountains
Fixes:
- Crash ingame for some collisions Collisions detection not correctly working in specific cases Sunlight sometimes making crash for walls Sometimes saves are making crash when objects where moved Change screen tone command not applying to skybox Command move object change graphics not correctly updating index X when don't change orientation option Export web not working anymore since shadows adding Detection not always correctly sent according to orientation Chronometer not displayed on correct position on different screen resolution Several autotiles/mountains using same picture not correctly displaying ingame SHIFT holding sometimes tracing a weird line in editor Map background image not working Creating troop making crash if battle map was deleted* Change state in startup object not executing reactions in other state
Changed files in this update