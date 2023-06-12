Major Update V0.032

Content:
- Added a new vehicle "YN85"
- New drag race system
- Added drag racing career with AI racers
- Added betting system
- Added adjustable gear ratios
- 2 new traffic vehicles
- Added Engine volume to sound settings
- Improved traffic system
- View distance settings now affects LODs
- Adjusted the drift score payout
- Created a confirmation menu for deleting the profile
- New drag tire model + Texture
Map:
- 10 Buildings added
- Added Vegetation
- Park reworked
- Drift Track reworked ( Added elevation )
- Fuel station improvements
- Surfaces improvements ( Road | Asphalt | Grass | Dirt )
- Road lines fixed
- Sidewalk improvements
Physics :
- New tire friction curves
- New inertia models
- Reworked steering assists
- Improved contacts accuracy
- Intelligent automatic transmission system with variable shift points and torque converter simulations
Fixes:
- Fixed the game crashing on initialization for 16GB ram and below
- Fixed cursor bugs at the end of races
- Fixed parts disappearing after save (in case of a missing mesh the part automatically gets sold for full price to avoid corrupting the save)
- Fixed the save system
- Fixed inaccurate reverb on the multi-store parking lot
- Various other fixes
Graphics:
- Improved motion blur
- Improved ambient occlusion
- Improved sky colors and lighting
- Added micro details on various objects
- Reworked the shadow accuracy and calculations
- Improved skies
- Improved skid-marks accuracy
- Adjusted the exposure
Optimizations:
- Major RAM, VRAM, and GPU optimizations
Important notes :
- A new profile is highly recommended
- The drag racers are still WIP and will have more diversity (visually) in the upcoming updates
- The drag race UI is just a place-holder just like multiple other UI elements in the game
- The drag race takes place on rooftop of the multi-store parking lot infront of the car dealer
