Apex Point update for 12 June 2023

Major Update V0.032

12 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Content:

  • Added a new vehicle "YN85"
  • New drag race system
  • Added drag racing career with AI racers
  • Added betting system
  • Added adjustable gear ratios
  • 2 new traffic vehicles
  • Added Engine volume to sound settings
  • Improved traffic system
  • View distance settings now affects LODs
  • Adjusted the drift score payout
  • Created a confirmation menu for deleting the profile
  • New drag tire model + Texture

Map:

  • 10 Buildings added
  • Added Vegetation
  • Park reworked
  • Drift Track reworked ( Added elevation )
  • Fuel station improvements
  • Surfaces improvements ( Road | Asphalt | Grass | Dirt )
  • Road lines fixed
  • Sidewalk improvements

Physics :

  • New tire friction curves
  • New inertia models
  • Reworked steering assists
  • Improved contacts accuracy
  • Intelligent automatic transmission system with variable shift points and torque converter simulations

Fixes:

  • Fixed the game crashing on initialization for 16GB ram and below
  • Fixed cursor bugs at the end of races
  • Fixed parts disappearing after save (in case of a missing mesh the part automatically gets sold for full price to avoid corrupting the save)
  • Fixed the save system
  • Fixed inaccurate reverb on the multi-store parking lot
  • Various other fixes

Graphics:

  • Improved motion blur
  • Improved ambient occlusion
  • Improved sky colors and lighting
  • Added micro details on various objects
  • Reworked the shadow accuracy and calculations
  • Improved skies
  • Improved skid-marks accuracy
  • Adjusted the exposure

Optimizations:

  • Major RAM, VRAM, and GPU optimizations

Important notes :

  • A new profile is highly recommended
  • The drag racers are still WIP and will have more diversity (visually) in the upcoming updates
  • The drag race UI is just a place-holder just like multiple other UI elements in the game
  • The drag race takes place on rooftop of the multi-store parking lot infront of the car dealer

