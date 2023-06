Share · View all patches · Build 11452229 · Last edited 13 June 2023 – 09:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

We've just released a small hotfix to resolve a crash some players experienced since yesterdays update.

Release Notes

Build 7.0.129075

Fix for a crash to desktop that was affecting older processors, specifically those without AVX2 support (Intel 3rd gen and below - anything released before about 2014)

Have a great day, and let us know if you have any issues with the latest version!