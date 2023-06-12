New and Reworked Steam Achievements and more. Version 1.41 of Sky Is Arrows

Share · View all patches · Build 11452221 · Last edited 12 June 2023 – 21:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Introducing Sky Is Arrows Version 1.41: New and Reworked Steam Achievements

Welcome to Sky Is Arrows version 1.41! This update brings exciting new features and updated steam achievements to enhance your gameplay experience. Take your army-building and defending skills to new heights as you explore the vast world, engage in battles, and conquer your enemies. Let's dive into the new achievements along with some reworked ones that you can unlock in this version:



Turtle Strength: "Siege the castle last."

Turtle Speed: "Siege the castle last."



Drake Speed: "Visit the stables on the Map."

Drake Speed: "Siege the castle first."



Lucky Defence: "Defend the castle without your hero."



Unkillable: "Stay alive for 1 hour and pass the final Act."

Unkillable: "Stay alive for 1 hour."



Survivalist: "Win a battle where your hero was maimed."



Grand Summoner: "Summon a beast with the dragon bracer."



Booming Society: "Have 250 workers."



Grand City: "Have 500 workers."

(These were needed to add to the 100 workers achievement.)



Lone Survivor: "Win a battle where only your hero survived."



Untouchable: "Win a battle without taking any damage."



Act 5: "You made it to the final Act!"



Act 7: "Serious mode activate."



Act 15: "Impossible!"

(These were needed to add to the Act 3, and Act 10 achievements)



Active Defence: "Engage a mobilized attacking army with your hero."



25 Items: "Exploring the world, one item at a time!"



75 Items: "Your collection is growing steadily!"

(These were needed to add to the 10,50,and 100 item achievements.)



Toxomancer: "Poison 1,000 enemies."



Cold Hearted: "Freeze 1,000 enemies."



Shock and Awe: "Electrify 1,000 enemies."



Flaming Fists: "Set 1,000 enemies on fire."



Terrifying: "Have 1,000 enemies experience terror."



Stunning: "Stun 1,000 enemies."



Gold Hearted: "Turn 30 enemies into gold with Hand of Midas."



Experienced: "Gain 5,000 experience with Drone Skull Necklace."



Necromancer King: "Raise 500 skeletons."

(These will take until late game to unlock.)



Boost Level 1: "Defeat an enemy that has a level 1 boost."



Boost Level 2: "Defeat an enemy that has a level 2 boost."



Templar Victory: "Templar: Achieved Victory."



Archer Victory: "Archer: Achieved Victory."



Gargoyle Victory: "Gargoyle: Achieved Victory."



Marauder Victory: "Marauder: Achieved Victory."



Lizardman Victory: "Lizardman: Achieved Victory."



Succubus Victory: "Succubus: Achieved Victory."



Hunter Victory: "Hunter: Achieved Victory."



Ranger Victory: "Ranger: Achieved Victory."



Zypher Victory: "Zypher: Achieved Victory."

(Old hero portraits replaced.)

Unique item cost reduced to 800 gold from 1,000 gold.

Fixed bug with Bear Traps.

Increased mana regeneration while at your castle to the same as health 5 seconds to completely full from 1.

Unlock these achievements and showcase your mastery in Sky Is Arrows version 1.41. With these new 23 additions there is a total of 57 Steam achievements. Best of luck in your castle-building, item-collecting, and battles! Thanks for staying up to date with Sky Is Arrows!

