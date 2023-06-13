Hotfix Update v0.12.1

Hello all,

V0.12 had a few issues that we wanted to address before our full launch, so we've put together a small patch, which is available now. Included with 0.12.1 is the following:

Note: items marked with 🔥 are a result of player feedback

Balancing

Rift Hammer adjustments

Increased the attack speed

Increased the damage for the Leap mod

Fixes

Fixed a bug that was causing Ash to be collected automatically when leaving a shop 🔥

Fixed a bug that was allowing reconnected clients to see disconnected teammates

Fixed a bug that was causing the host to remain stuck on the awards screen when a client disconnects while entering a tear

Fixed a bug with Lethargic Brew that was slowing the player 🔥

Fixed a few bugs with Phantom Spear that was causing issues in multiplayer games

Fixed a bug with trying to use an uncharged Arcane Orb while switching weapons 🔥

As always, we'd like to extend a big thanks to our community for helping us identify and fix some of these issues!

That should be it....see you at 1.0 July 18th! ːsteamhappyː

