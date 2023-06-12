 Skip to content

Goblin and Coins II update for 12 June 2023

Update 1.1.3

Update 1.1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Difficulty adjustment: New game now starts with 10 (instead of 5) or 20 (instead of 10; easier start) continues.
  • Updated the community links

