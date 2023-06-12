 Skip to content

I Know This Place..? update for 12 June 2023

New stuff,Better perfomance,good news!

Share · View all patches · Build 11452168

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:
-we're looking for investors/publishers for chapter 2-3-4-100!
-in this version we add mouse smooth (interpolation)
-updated intro video
-better performance
-new items from our subscribers.
Want to add your idea or puzzle or photo/name in our game? Write to us:
https://t.me/iKnowThisPlace

