Update:
-we're looking for investors/publishers for chapter 2-3-4-100!
-in this version we add mouse smooth (interpolation)
-updated intro video
-better performance
-new items from our subscribers.
Want to add your idea or puzzle or photo/name in our game? Write to us:
https://t.me/iKnowThisPlace
I Know This Place..? update for 12 June 2023
New stuff,Better perfomance,good news!
Update:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update