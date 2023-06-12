Updates for build v0.9.108

Hello,
This update contains the following:
- Fixed Zooey room hovercam boundary not being visible;
- Fixed Digital Evidence filter still showing up when changing tabs;
- Fixed settings menu exit button working with Confirmation dialog open;
- Fixed character's hands being visible at the spot of the last save when loading a new game;
- Hiding hands from being visible when interacting with doors;
- Fixed house interior not being visible when loading a saved game;
- Fixed Mary's dress colors;
- Fixed camera drop issue after reconstructing home;
- Fixed credits not being translated;
- Fixed being able to save while busy interacting;
- Fixed glitch fast traveling to report desk while interacting;
- Fixed being able to interact with text messages while the settings/physical/digital menus are open;
More to come!
Larry
