Forest Grove Playtest update for 12 June 2023

Updates for build v0.9.108

Hello,

This update contains the following:

  • Fixed Zooey room hovercam boundary not being visible;
  • Fixed Digital Evidence filter still showing up when changing tabs;
  • Fixed settings menu exit button working with Confirmation dialog open;
  • Fixed character's hands being visible at the spot of the last save when loading a new game;
  • Hiding hands from being visible when interacting with doors;
  • Fixed house interior not being visible when loading a saved game;
  • Fixed Mary's dress colors;
  • Fixed camera drop issue after reconstructing home;
  • Fixed credits not being translated;
  • Fixed being able to save while busy interacting;
  • Fixed glitch fast traveling to report desk while interacting;
  • Fixed being able to interact with text messages while the settings/physical/digital menus are open;

More to come!

Larry

