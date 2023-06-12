 Skip to content

Nanome update for 12 June 2023

1.24.4 Patch Release

Last edited by Wendy

Features/improvements:

  • Automatically rejoin room if VR headset or PC goes to sleep
  • Added config variable for setting the default locomotion enabled state
  • Added config variable for setting a default room to create when logging in
  • User is properly sent back to lobby if they try to join a room that just closed
  • Support for loading files from a self-hosted QuickDrop image
  • Added room name details to the Wrist Menu
  • Changed MOE/MAE default load settings to have "Apply Quick Drop" off

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed issue where users on Vive Focus 3 and Vive PCVR would appear in the floor
  • Fixed issue where User List would show duplicate users
  • QuickDrop now supports loading pairs of dependent files
  • Vault now supports loading pairs of dependent files
  • Fixed MAE Parsing error that caused Ribbon rendering to fail
  • Fixed issue where requesting access to a locked room would fail in some cases

