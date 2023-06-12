1.24.4 Patch Release
Features/improvements:
- Automatically rejoin room if VR headset or PC goes to sleep
- Added config variable for setting the default locomotion enabled state
- Added config variable for setting a default room to create when logging in
- User is properly sent back to lobby if they try to join a room that just closed
- Support for loading files from a self-hosted QuickDrop image
- Added room name details to the Wrist Menu
- Changed MOE/MAE default load settings to have "Apply Quick Drop" off
Bug fixes:
- Fixed issue where users on Vive Focus 3 and Vive PCVR would appear in the floor
- Fixed issue where User List would show duplicate users
- QuickDrop now supports loading pairs of dependent files
- Vault now supports loading pairs of dependent files
- Fixed MAE Parsing error that caused Ribbon rendering to fail
- Fixed issue where requesting access to a locked room would fail in some cases
Changed files in this update