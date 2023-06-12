- Fix for Flashlight full charge effect carrying over between levels
- Fix for players dropping items and item goes through walls or objects
- Fix for end of Story mode dialogs looping and covering up story text
Flashlight update for 12 June 2023
Patch Notes for June 12, 2023
