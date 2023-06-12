 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flashlight update for 12 June 2023

Patch Notes for June 12, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11452128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix for Flashlight full charge effect carrying over between levels
  2. Fix for players dropping items and item goes through walls or objects
  3. Fix for end of Story mode dialogs looping and covering up story text

Changed files in this update

Flashlight Content Depot 1456261
  • Loading history…
Flashlight Depot Mac Depot 1456262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link