EARLY ACCESS v0.1

The game is supposed to be live 5th of September and we have a bit to go before final release but I hope you're in for the ride.

This is a very simple game as you can see but I really need your help. I've added a "SEND FEEDBACK" option in the menu where you can answer three questions that will be sent directly to my mail. You are anonymous in you're feedback so I won't know who wrote what so please fill in your thoughts and be a part of making this game live up to its potential!

Please note that this game is supposed to be played with a friend on a local computer, I hope you try it and like it! I'm eager to get the Co-op working but it's likely to be complete at the end of the summer.

I hope you enjoy the game.

All the best,

Adam