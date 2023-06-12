 Skip to content

Red Moon update for 12 June 2023

Small Update #10

Share · View all patches · Build 11452013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Glass to the Advanced Workbench

  • Fixed zombies not detecting Doors and going through it

  • Improvemnets to the AI navigation

  • Now it's possible to build above water

Thanks!

