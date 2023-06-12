Full Release Patch 1.08.c

Happy Monday folks! The release build is now caught up with all beta updates, primarily the following:
FIXED
⦁ Nexus Core Drones (during the Murder Time bossfight) weren't properly initializing, causing issues that could make fighting them impossible.
⦁ You'll no longer have an empty Tac-Bar sticking to you when completing Arena, before imprinting.
⦁ DoT effects now wiped when going to imprint your Arena character.
⦁ Further precautions added to Slaughter Time to prevent enemies from ending up in unreachable areas.
