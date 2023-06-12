 Skip to content

MADNESS: Project Nexus update for 12 June 2023

Full Release Patch 1.08.c

Full Release Patch 1.08.c

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Monday folks! The release build is now caught up with all beta updates, primarily the following:

FIXED

⦁ Nexus Core Drones (during the Murder Time bossfight) weren't properly initializing, causing issues that could make fighting them impossible.
⦁ You'll no longer have an empty Tac-Bar sticking to you when completing Arena, before imprinting.
⦁ DoT effects now wiped when going to imprint your Arena character.
⦁ Further precautions added to Slaughter Time to prevent enemies from ending up in unreachable areas.

