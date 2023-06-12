v0.5.2 - Better Ailments
Added:
- Sword Throw now has a 70% Chance to deal Double Damage on hit
- Meteor now has a 100% Chance to deal Double Damage on hit
- Ping Pong Shuriken now has a 100% Chance to Maim on hit
- Bone Swarm now has a 100% Chance to Maim on hit
- Ricochet now has a 100% Chance to Blind on hit
- Bomb now has a 100% Chance to Blind on hit
- Beam Fire now has a 100% Chance to Blind on hit
- Shadow Nova now has a 100% Chance to Blind on hit
- Bubble now has a 100% Chance to Knock Enemies Back on hit
- Slash now has a 100% Chance to Knock Enemies Back on hit
- Sweep now has a 100% Chance to Knock Enemies Back on hit
- Bullet now has a 100% Chance to cause Bleeding on hit
- Obliterate now has a 100% Chance to cause Bleeding on hit
- Saw now has a 100% Chance to cause Bleeding on hit
- Fireball now has a 100% Chance to Ignite on hit
- Flamethrower now has a 100% Chance to Ignite on hit
- Flare now has a 100% Chance to Ignite on hit
- Scorch Arrow now has a 100% Chance to Shock on hit
- Bolt now has a 100% Chance to Shock on hit
- Lightning now has a 100% Chance to Shock on hit
- Lightning Ground now has a 100% Chance to Shock on hit
- Tornado now has a 100% Chance to Shock on hit
- Piercing Orb now has a 100% Chance to Shock on hit
- Ice Spike now has a 100% Chance to Freeze on hit
- Cross Bone now has a 100% Chance to Freeze on hit
- Agony now has a 100% Chance to Poison on hit
- Nether Ground now has a 100% Chance to Poison on hit
- Soul Shatter now has a 100% Chance to Poison on hit
- Snake Attack now has a 100% Chance to Poison on hit
- Void Pulse now has a 100% Chance to Poison on hit
- Added a movement speed buff (1% per second) to enemies based on how long the current wave has been ongoing. This buff is reset on the start of each wave.
- Added sorting and searching when crafting stats to abilities
Changes:
- Increased total number of enemies spawned each wave from World 2 and beyond
- Reduced Boss stat multiplier from x3 to x1.5 when compared to normal enemies
- Reduced enemy spawn cooldown from 0.1s to 0.05s
- Freeze ailment now has a minimum of 1 second duration and max of 4 seconds
- Shock ailment now has a minimum of 10% effect applied on a hit and a max of 60% per hit
- Shock ailment stack for the duration of the ailment.
- Maim ailment reduces movement speed by 50% up from 30% on applied effect
- Chill ailment reduces movement speed by 40% up from 0% from any cold damage dealt. Up to a max reduction of 80% based on hit
- Knocked back ailment is now stronger
- Stun ailment now last at least 0.5f up from 0.2f
- Stun duration now starts after a knockback is complete; this increases how long an unit is impaired between knockback and stuns
- Existing abilities have had their new implicit modifiers added
- Move the close button on all UI windows to the lower left section of their respective window
Bugs:
- Fixed a bug where ability mana cost did not increase with crafted Stat Power Ups. Each Stat Power Up increases the base mana cost by 10% (multiplicative)
- Fixed a bug where knockback was being overwritten by the movement logic
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to get unlimited money
- Fixed a bug where rerolling run rewards was not applying the world multiplier
- Fixed a bug where picking a run reward after a reroll would not remove the reward from the rewards pool
- Fixed a bug where the Ricochet ability was not targeting correctly.
Changed files in this update