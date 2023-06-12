 Skip to content

Path of Survivors Playtest update for 12 June 2023

v0.5.2 - Better Ailments

Build 11451884

Added:

  • Sword Throw now has a 70% Chance to deal Double Damage on hit
  • Meteor now has a 100% Chance to deal Double Damage on hit
  • Ping Pong Shuriken now has a 100% Chance to Maim on hit
  • Bone Swarm now has a 100% Chance to Maim on hit
  • Ricochet now has a 100% Chance to Blind on hit
  • Bomb now has a 100% Chance to Blind on hit
  • Beam Fire now has a 100% Chance to Blind on hit
  • Shadow Nova now has a 100% Chance to Blind on hit
  • Bubble now has a 100% Chance to Knock Enemies Back on hit
  • Slash now has a 100% Chance to Knock Enemies Back on hit
  • Sweep now has a 100% Chance to Knock Enemies Back on hit
  • Bullet now has a 100% Chance to cause Bleeding on hit
  • Obliterate now has a 100% Chance to cause Bleeding on hit
  • Saw now has a 100% Chance to cause Bleeding on hit
  • Fireball now has a 100% Chance to Ignite on hit
  • Flamethrower now has a 100% Chance to Ignite on hit
  • Flare now has a 100% Chance to Ignite on hit
  • Scorch Arrow now has a 100% Chance to Shock on hit
  • Bolt now has a 100% Chance to Shock on hit
  • Lightning now has a 100% Chance to Shock on hit
  • Lightning Ground now has a 100% Chance to Shock on hit
  • Tornado now has a 100% Chance to Shock on hit
  • Piercing Orb now has a 100% Chance to Shock on hit
  • Ice Spike now has a 100% Chance to Freeze on hit
  • Cross Bone now has a 100% Chance to Freeze on hit
  • Agony now has a 100% Chance to Poison on hit
  • Nether Ground now has a 100% Chance to Poison on hit
  • Soul Shatter now has a 100% Chance to Poison on hit
  • Snake Attack now has a 100% Chance to Poison on hit
  • Void Pulse now has a 100% Chance to Poison on hit
  • Added a movement speed buff (1% per second) to enemies based on how long the current wave has been ongoing. This buff is reset on the start of each wave.
  • Added sorting and searching when crafting stats to abilities

Changes:

  • Increased total number of enemies spawned each wave from World 2 and beyond
  • Reduced Boss stat multiplier from x3 to x1.5 when compared to normal enemies
  • Reduced enemy spawn cooldown from 0.1s to 0.05s
  • Freeze ailment now has a minimum of 1 second duration and max of 4 seconds
  • Shock ailment now has a minimum of 10% effect applied on a hit and a max of 60% per hit
  • Shock ailment stack for the duration of the ailment.
  • Maim ailment reduces movement speed by 50% up from 30% on applied effect
  • Chill ailment reduces movement speed by 40% up from 0% from any cold damage dealt. Up to a max reduction of 80% based on hit
  • Knocked back ailment is now stronger
  • Stun ailment now last at least 0.5f up from 0.2f
  • Stun duration now starts after a knockback is complete; this increases how long an unit is impaired between knockback and stuns
  • Existing abilities have had their new implicit modifiers added
  • Move the close button on all UI windows to the lower left section of their respective window

Bugs:

  • Fixed a bug where ability mana cost did not increase with crafted Stat Power Ups. Each Stat Power Up increases the base mana cost by 10% (multiplicative)
  • Fixed a bug where knockback was being overwritten by the movement logic
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to get unlimited money
  • Fixed a bug where rerolling run rewards was not applying the world multiplier
  • Fixed a bug where picking a run reward after a reroll would not remove the reward from the rewards pool
  • Fixed a bug where the Ricochet ability was not targeting correctly.

Changed files in this update

