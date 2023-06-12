 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LiMiT's Escape Room Games 2 update for 12 June 2023

Small Bugfix #5

Share · View all patches · Build 11451879 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

Lobby:

  • The Powercords puzzle, after fixing a bug that caused the game client to crash, has been reactivated and is now playable again.

Lake:

  • Fixed that you could not always drop items on the jetty in Lake, and they would sometimes float in the air after being dropped.
  • Fixed the gate at the end of the level continuing to indicate that another key is needed when you clicked "continue playing" in the end screen.

Cabin:

  • Fixed items being dropped behind an object at a certain point in the level and not being able to be picked up again.

Mineshaft:

  • Fixed that the displayed numbers of the platform puzzle for clients were displayed too large and overlapped the platforms.
  • Fixed the platform puzzle's barrier going down when solving another puzzle in the level. This was a purely visual bug.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2027091 Depot 2027091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link