Small Bugfix #5

Fixes:
Lobby:
- The Powercords puzzle, after fixing a bug that caused the game client to crash, has been reactivated and is now playable again.
Lake:
- Fixed that you could not always drop items on the jetty in Lake, and they would sometimes float in the air after being dropped.
- Fixed the gate at the end of the level continuing to indicate that another key is needed when you clicked "continue playing" in the end screen.
Cabin:
- Fixed items being dropped behind an object at a certain point in the level and not being able to be picked up again.
Mineshaft:
- Fixed that the displayed numbers of the platform puzzle for clients were displayed too large and overlapped the platforms.
- Fixed the platform puzzle's barrier going down when solving another puzzle in the level. This was a purely visual bug.
Changed files in this update