Meet update 12062023!

And...So:
- new unit replica MiG-31
- new unit replica self-propelled guns Pion
- new unit replica S300V air defense system
- updated SPAAG Gepard model
- added the ability to change the weather, change the time of day and change the phases of the moon in the sandbox panel (units creation panel)! I hope I fulfilled your wish ;)
- fixed the logic of guns for self-propelled artillery
- the altitude indicator for airplanes and helicopters lights up below 30 meters. And below 30 meters you go "below the radar".
Changed files in this update