X-POINT update for 12 June 2023

Meet update 12062023!

Share · View all patches · Build 11451832 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

And...So:

  • new unit replica MiG-31
  • new unit replica self-propelled guns Pion
  • new unit replica S300V air defense system
  • updated SPAAG Gepard model
  • added the ability to change the weather, change the time of day and change the phases of the moon in the sandbox panel (units creation panel)! I hope I fulfilled your wish ;)
  • fixed the logic of guns for self-propelled artillery
  • the altitude indicator for airplanes and helicopters lights up below 30 meters. And below 30 meters you go "below the radar".

