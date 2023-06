Share · View all patches · Build 11451781 · Last edited 12 June 2023 – 19:52:06 UTC by Wendy

I want to anounce that Lost Knight received update for Linux systems. Also it got gamepads compatibility updates and reworks (mostly on technical side).

Lost Knight was tested on several Ubuntu versions and on recent SteamOS for Steam Deck

Hope that this will extend your gaming experince

Thank you