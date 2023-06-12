 Skip to content

Mountaincore update for 12 June 2023

Early Access 1.2.5

Early Access 1.2.5

Build 11451770 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted chances of creating items from mining (stone is less likely, ore is more likely) and made this moddable
  • Deconstruction of furniture can now be cancelled
  • Skeletons will now eventually disappear
  • Made hops quicker to grow
  • Reduced the chance of fire from jobs that can cause fires
  • Barrels now need 2x staves and hoops to craft
  • Fire now lasts longer between state transitions (more time to extinguish it)
  • Fix for a crash when a creature has no schedule
  • Ignoring save file location when under Microsoft OneDrive as this causes many saves to fail.
  • If affected, you will need to move your save files out of OneDrive to a different location (see preferences.properties file for your new location) if you want to continue using them.
  • Fix for a crash when a cooking job ingredient hauling has been cancelled
  • Fix for a crash when attempting to dump a stack of items that are partly allocated elsewhere

