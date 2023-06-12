- Adjusted chances of creating items from mining (stone is less likely, ore is more likely) and made this moddable
- Deconstruction of furniture can now be cancelled
- Skeletons will now eventually disappear
- Made hops quicker to grow
- Reduced the chance of fire from jobs that can cause fires
- Barrels now need 2x staves and hoops to craft
- Fire now lasts longer between state transitions (more time to extinguish it)
- Fix for a crash when a creature has no schedule
- Ignoring save file location when under Microsoft OneDrive as this causes many saves to fail.
- If affected, you will need to move your save files out of OneDrive to a different location (see preferences.properties file for your new location) if you want to continue using them.
- Fix for a crash when a cooking job ingredient hauling has been cancelled
- Fix for a crash when attempting to dump a stack of items that are partly allocated elsewhere
Mountaincore update for 12 June 2023
Early Access 1.2.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
